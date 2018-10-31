The most haunted bar in Michigan, according to Thrillist

Michigan is filled with "haunted" attractions, from Mackinac Island to Traverse City to Detroit.

But what's the most haunted bar in Michigan?

Thrillist posted their list of the most haunted bars and restaurants in America. Only one Michigan location made the list.

The Fenton Hotel Tavern and Grille

The permanent guests at this 162-year-old mid-Michigan spot are more Casper than Delbert Grady... if Casper was a barfly who loved Jack and died before sexual harassment was a thing.

The hotel section -- which wasn't renovated along with the basement -- is still home to Emery, the place's old custodian, who can still be heard clomping around above the dining room.

Then there's the gentleman at table 32, who constantly tries to piggyback on customers' orders when unordered Jack & Cokes show up on a regular basis. Servers have reported getting goosed after hours.

Glasses have shattered when nobody is around, and some people have reported seeing full specters in the place. Luckily, they're thirsty for booze, not souls. For now.

The Fenton Hotel was built when the first railroads came to Fenton in 1856. Besides ghosts, they also offer great food and live entertainment. The Fenton Hotel is said to have received the first liquor license in Genesee County after prohibition.

