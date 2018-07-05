The people have spoken: Here's where Michigan's Up North begins

It's a never-ending debate that we're attempting to end: where does Up North begin?

We've asked this question before and it always results in hundreds - maybe thousands - of comments and differing opinions.

Last week, we posted across our social media platforms, and we received a boatload of responses.

On Friday, we posted a highly-debated poll with the top five answers, which were:

Zilwaukee Bridge

Mackinac Bridge

West Branch

Past the top of the Thumb

North of Grand Rapids-Flint (draw a line)

Well, the results are in! We received more than 7,000 votes and the winner is...*drum roll please* ....

The Zilwaukee Bridge!

The Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County won by a landslide with 3,409 votes.

West Branch came in second place with 1,633 votes. Grand Rapids-Flint, Mackinac Bridge and top of the Thumb followed.

So, it's settled. We have finally decided where Up North is and it feels great. (We're kidding, of course. This will never end.)

