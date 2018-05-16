This is Michigan's best summer lake town, according to Thrillist

Michigan is perhaps the best lake state in the entire world, thanks to our Great Lakes -- but where is our best lake town?

Thrillist recently published a list of America's 20 best summertime lake towns - only one Michigan spot made the list. Well, two, kind of.

Related: Michigan road trips: 'Mario Kart' style racing track opens this June in Niagara Falls

Saugatuck/Douglas, Michigan:

The “twin towns” of Saugatuck and Douglas sit three hours west of Detroit and just 45 minutes from Grand Rapids, making them a perfect road trip destination for city dwellers in search of a lakeside refuge. After you hit the shore and soak up some sun on the renowned Oval Beach, hike through Mount Baldhead Park or maybe do a little charter fishing on Lake Michigan. Once you're ready to sit back and relax after a day of, y’know, relaxing, stop in for a beer at Sand Bar, or some choice eats at Bowdies Chop House.

Related: Michigan travel pick: Camp on the beach at Harrisville State Park

Technically Saugatuck and Douglas are two separate cities, but they're essentially two sides of the same coin. They’re also an especially gay-friendly destination; dubbed the Fire Island of the Midwest, the towns boast a whopping 140 businesses that are LGBTQ-owned or support and welcome that community; and one of the country’s top LGBTQ resorts at The Dunes Resort.

Put-in-Bay, Ohio made the list, as well. Many Michiganders are familiar with the Lake Erie island.

Located on South Bass Island in Lake Erie, the resting population (a mere 135 souls) of this tiny village explodes during the summer months, when it transforms into the Midwest's premier party destination for coeds toting coolers full of booze. If that's your scene, you won't be disappointed. There are plenty of bars and restaurants, including the world’s longest swim-up bar, and rentable golf carts to ferry you between them all.

Related: Tell us about your favorite place to visit in Michigan

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.