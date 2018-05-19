This is the most beautiful place in Michigan, according to Condé Nast

Michigan is filled with beauty, as we know, but what place takes the cake?

Condé Nast Traveler recently posted a list of the most beautiful place in every U.S. state. Their pick for Michigan will come as no surprise to anyone.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Unlike any other place on Lake Superior, Pictured Rocks offers the opportunity to explore miles of pristine beaches, hike nearly 100 miles of trails, view towering sandstone cliffs, and experience the serenity of the northern hardwood forest.

Related: 3 Michigan state parks to offer 'floating playground' water parks this summer

In the spring, a new world appears along trails carpeted with the soft beauty of wildflowers. Summer gives way to warm basking days. Hues of orange, red, and yellow signal the wonder of change in autumn. In the winter, the raw windy beauty of snow frequents the days though periodically the snow blazes forth with sunlight.

Find more visitor information on Pictured Rocks here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.