Travel: Summer series in Ludington includes free bonfires, music along banks of Lake Michigan

The sun sets over Lake Michigan in Ludington. (WDIV)

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Catch a sunset along the banks of Lake Michigan and enjoy a summer staple, a bonfire, during a free monthly series in Ludington.

On the fourth Thursday of June, July and August, bring your chairs and blankets to Stearns Park Beach for the Sunset Beach Bonfire 2018 Series, featuring a free bonfire and music while you watch the sun set over the lake.

The event will be held June 28, July 27 and Aug. 23 from 8-10 p.m.

