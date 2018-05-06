Travel: Tour only authentic Dutch windmill operating in US, walk through acres of tulips in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. - From the only authentic Dutch windmill operating in the United States to multiple beaches to tulips for miles to breweries and an assortment of eateries, there's a little bit of everything to see and experience in Holland, Mich.

History

DeZwaan, the windmill where a Dutch-certified miller grinds wheat into flour, sits at Windmill Island Gardens. Step inside the mill and back into history with a tour highlighting the mill's past and its journey to the U.S. before purchasing flour that was produced inside the mill from Michigan wheat.

DeZwaan, the only authentic Dutch windmill operating in the United States, in Holland, Mich. (WDIV)

While at the Windmill Island Gardens, walk through acres of gardens, hear an Amsterdam street organ in action, browse gift shops, check out a replica of a Dutch Inn and talk with guides clad in authentic Dutch attire.

To learn more about the history of Holland, take a stroll around the city while following one of many self-guided walking tours, which can be found here.

Nature

Tulips fill the city. See them throughout Holland, including at Tulip Lanes, Nelis’ Dutch Village and Veldheer’s Tulip Farm. They're everywhere, you can't miss 'em. Check out this tulip guide.

If you're looking for the water, you don't have to look far. Enjoy Lake Macatawa or drive just a few miles west to visit Lake Michigan's shoreline. The Holland State Park features a sandy beach on Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa, as well as two campgrounds with many amenities.

A view of Lake Michigan from Tunnel Park. (Photo: Jessica Gavrilovski)

The park is also situated in an area that provides great views of Michigan's most photographed lighthouse, the "Big Red" Lighthouse.

Just down the road, Tunnel Park has a sand dune that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan and a tunnel that goes through a dune, giving a unique view at a sunset over the water.

Food and drinks

Looking for fresh local food? Holland has that. Breweries? It has that too. Vegan options? Yep, those are available as well.

Find food straight from the farm, enjoy locally grown and produced wines or wash down dinner with a Michigan brew.

A personal favorite in the city is New Holland Brewing Co., which produces the popular Dragon's Milk, but it's only one of many breweries in Holland and the surrounding area.

Click here to explore all of Holland's drinking and dining options.

Holland provides a plethora of sights, including bright tulips that can be found throughout the city. (Photo: Jessica Gavrilovski)

This guide only offers a tiny look at what the city has to offer, especially during tulip season, when crowds flock to the west side to see the flowers and take in the Dutch culture.

Where's your favorite place to visit on the western side of the state? Let us know in the comments!

