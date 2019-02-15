Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport announces direct flights to Florida

Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan will soon offer direct flights to Florida.

TVC announced Thursday the first nonstop flights to Florida from the Northern Michigan airport.

"Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) and Elite Airways are announcing new nonstop jet service between Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) on the Gulf Coast of Florida."

Beginning on March 16, flights will depart every Saturday from SRQ at 8:30am ET, arriving TVC at 11:30am and depart TVC at 12:30pm, returning to SRQ at 3:30pm ET.

Early-bird fares start at $199.00 each way* and tickets are available at 877-393-2510 and https://res.eliteairways.net/

