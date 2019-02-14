UK journalist spends 48 hours in Detroit: Here's where she went, what she loved

DETROIT - A journalist from the U.K. recently spent a couple of days in Detroit -- and she made a list of things to do.

Jacqui Agate from the Independent published a visitor's guide to Detroit as a part of their "48 Hours In" series.

"Detroit has been kicked to the curb more than a few times, with bankruptcy, riots and devastating fires shaping its recent past. But the city is on the up once more, and this time its renaissance has gained serious momentum.

Hundreds of restaurants have opened, boutique hotels are transforming the Downtown area and abandoned buildings are being given a facelift. “America’s Comeback City” is living up to its name."

Here's what she loved while in Detroit:

Bikes:

"Detroit may be known for its motor industry, but it’s a top city for cyclists too. A flat, bike-friendly promenade hugs the Detroit river and offers views across to Canada," Agate wrote.

She noted Wheelhouse Detroit to rent a bike and Slow Roll to use your bike.

Art and history:

"Art has revived this city. Bold murals cover buildings, sculpture gardens take up entire blocks and hip galleries brim with work from avant-garde local creatives," Agate said. She visited Library Street Collective, the Heidelberg Project, the DIA and the Henry Ford Museum.

Agate also took in the Motown Museum.

"Pore over the memorabilia, which includes black and white photos of Motown legends, and visit the studio in which they recorded their greatest hits."

Eating and drinking:

We all know Detroit has a great food scene. So, it's always interesting to see where visitors end up.

Agate noted a few staples for food, including Avalon, American and Lafayette Coney Islands, Slows and Grey Ghost.

Bad Luck Bar, The Skip, Astro Coffee and Motor City Brewing Works made the list for drinks.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.