Watch the sunrise over Michigan's Mackinac Island aboard a secret ferry

Sunrise from Mackinac City to the island (WDIV)

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - There are no motor vehicles allowed on Michigan's historic Mackinac Island.

That is, of course, unless you are a television station.

Every year for the Mackinac Policy Conference, Local 4's Tim Pamplin, the Nightcam, is tasked with bringing a WDIV satellite truck from Mackinac City to the Island.

RELATED: What is the Mackinac Policy Conference and why should you care?

The truck allows us to broadcast back to Detroit -- it's completely necessary. There are a total of five vehicles on the island.

This year, the Nightcam brought us along for the ride. Check it out below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.