Michigan's first tiki boats coming to Detroit, St. Clair Shores this summer

Tiki boats are coming to Metro Detroit.

Yes, that's right - tiki themed boat rentals are coming to a river near you, if you live in Detroit or St. Clair Shores.

From the folks who brought you Pedal Bar Detroit, Aloha Tiki Tours gives you a view of the city from a tiki boat.

"Aloha Tiki Tours is a private charter for hire which allows you to BRING YOUR OWN BAR," the site reads. "Capture major island vibes for your next gathering by throwing the best party of the summer on the Detroit river or in St. Clair Shores. With multiple Tikis available at both locations, we can accommodate parties big and small."

The tiki boat rental costs between $250-300, depending on the day, for two hours. Each boat can hold up to six guests.

Find out more and check out booking options here.

