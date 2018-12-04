Most popular destinations in Detroit in 2018, according to Lyft

DETROIT - Detroit is filled with hot spot destinations, from bars and restaurants, to events and landmarks.

Lyft, the ride-sharing business, has released their list of the most popular ride destinations in Detroit this year.

“Lyft helps Detroit residents experience and connect with their city in new and interesting ways. We’re proud to support the local Detroit community through convenient, affordable rides and by providing a flexible earning opportunity," said Elliot Darvick, Lyft General Manager for Michigan & Ohio. "The Lyfties are a way for us to recognize the places that truly make Detroit unique and to say thank you for sharing a ride with us to entertainment districts like Greektown, restaurants like The Apparatus Room and unique public gallery spaces like The Belt.”

The winners for the 2018 Lyftie Awards in Detroit, Michigan are:

Most Visited Bar: The Apparatus Room

Venue of Most Popular Concert: Ford Field

Most Visited Restaurant for: Brunch: Dime Store Late night: Lafayette Coney Island

Most Visited Fitness Studio/Gym: Detroit Athletic Club

Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Greektown

Only In Detroit: The Belt

New users can use the code LYFTIES18 for $5 off of the first 2 rides to one of the winning destinations or anywhere across Detroit.

