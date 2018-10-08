New haunted house in Oakland County claims to be 'most terrifying' in Metro Detroit

A new haunted house experience in Oakland County claims to be the most terrifying in Metro Detroit.

Azra Chamber of Horrors and Haunted House, in Madison Heights, is now open.

Azra Haunted House is a multi-level maze filled with hair-raising scary features recently purchased at the annual Haunted House Show in St. Louis.

The cost is only $20 for a 20-minute experience like no other, and if the animated props and other surprises weren’t scary enough, a crew of 50 actors in costume add to the scare.

Azra is situated in the same building as Escape Room Zone and Michigan’s first Rage Room.

“We spared no expense in creating this terrifying haunted house,” says co-owner Kimberly Elliston. “The things we saw at the haunted house show in St. Louis were incredible and we bought the best we could find, including a huge 14ft. dragon that is flying in front of the building and comes to life at night. We have several animated features in the haunted house that spring out of nowhere and something to scare everyone. We have several contests running on Facebook for a chance to win free tickets and people can text the word HAUNT to 888111 for even more ways to win. The other fun features are Escape Room Zone and Rage Room – we have over 20 different themed escape rooms across all of our locations and five of those are right here with Azra.”

“There is an actual story line we created for this new venture and we tried to incorporate some the building’s history because we, too, loved the laser tag maze when it was Laser Quest and Laser Warp. There is a lot of nostalgia in this building for all of us owners that played here as a kid and many of the people in the area that played laser tag here for generations. People can check out our website and see it for themselves.”

For more information on the haunted house, check out their website here.

