New Holland Brewing set to release new twist on Dragon's Milk next month

HOLLAND, Mich. - A new, lower-alcohol version of Dragon's Milk hits shelves next month.

New Holland Brewing Co.'s Dragon's Milk White is a barrel-aged white stout with a toned-down alcohol by volume -- 6 percent -- compared to the hard-hitting original's content -- 11 percent.

The brewery described the lighter stout as a beer that has vanilla, cocoa, coffee roast and oak notes.

The brew will be available on tap and in six-packs of cans beginning next month. Use the New Holland beer finder here.

