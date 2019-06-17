Pollinator gardening: How you can help monarch butterflies, other pollinators in Michigan

Monarch butterflies are of the most recognizable and beloved butterfly in North and Central America.

Millions of monarchs migrate across the United States; spending their summers in Michigan and winters in Mexico. Despite the small size of monarch butterflies and other insects, they play a very large role in human's lives. Insects travel to flowering plants, drinking nectar and transporting pollen.

This results in a pollination service that is responsible for 1/3 of the world's food source.

Due to a loss of habitat, the eastern Monarch population has declined by 90 percent. Other pollinators are experiencing a decline as well. Bees, which pollinate one third of the world's food crops, have declined 50% in recent decades. However, these alarming declines have sparked conservation programs across the nation to take action.

Efforts to protect pollinators and restore habitat have been rewarded with a steady increase in monarch populations over the last few years.

There are many different ways for YOU to help monarchs and other important pollinators in Michigan!

Here are some helpful links from the Michigan DNR:

The document below is a guide to pollinator gardening:

Did you know globally there are more than 20,000 species of bees and nearly 3,500 species within the United States? Check out the links below for more about bees!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.