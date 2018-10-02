Private Michigan island, lodge hits auction block with bids starting at $250K

If you've ever wanted to own a private island, this is your chance!

A private island in Presque Isle, Michigan is hitting the auction block. Presque Isle is on the east coast of Michigan's Northern Lower Peninsula, about 18 miles north of Alpena.

The auction for the island will begin on Oct. 30 and will end on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., with the starting bid at $250,000.

Here's more information from the auction listing:

Private Island and Lodge in Presque Isle, MI. Online Real Estate Auction featuring a private Northern Michigan island! Situated on 5,600 acres of the pristine, fresh waters of Grand Lake, the island is located 20 miles north of Alpena, Michigan.

This Brown Island property includes a 3000 sq. ft. lodge equipped with many furnishings, commercial grade kitchen and seating for 35 in the great room, all surrounded by ultimate privacy & tranquility.

Easily convert the lodge to a single family residence with very little effort for a dreamy, private getaway or use the property as a fantastic investment opportunity for a family compound, private resort, celebrity retreat, hunt club, rehabilitation center, youth camp, or nature preserve. A 30'x40' pole barn for storage & two (16'x20') heated cabins can be used as additional living quarters or guest houses.

Electricity is provided from mainland via marine cable and water is supplied by a deep water well. Enjoy many meandering trails through hardwoods & evergreens as well as a variety of wildlife including deer, turkey & the king of birds, the bald eagle.

Endless possibilities await for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sale includes 50' waterfront access lot on the mainland.

Open for Viewing: Saturday, Oct. 13 from noon-3 p.m. Prospective buyers wanting to attend the open house should go to 9198 East Grand Lake Rd to be shuttled to the island

More information can be found here.

