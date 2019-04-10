'Pure Michigan' album uses ambient sounds captured at state parks, streams, birds

Have you ever wanted to sit back and listen to the sounds of Michigan? Well, now you can.

From the "Pure Michigan" folks comes "Pure Sounds of Michigan," a complication album made up of the sounds of the state.

"Pure Sounds of Michigan is a soothing compilation album that invites listeners to take a virtual, sunrise-to-sunset tour of the state from coast to coast as interpreted by some of Michigan’s most talented musicians. Organically inspired, the album is composed using signature ambient sounds of nature captured from 10 Michigan State Parks throughout the peninsulas—from gentle streams to rolling waves and indigenous birds to a variety of Michigan’s natural elements. Pure Sounds of Michigan will send you on a transformational trek to a pure state of mind."

The album was produced in collaboration with Assemble Sound and the Michigan DNR.

The first single “Childhood Memories” by John Beltran is now streaming on all major platforms.

