Rare black deer spotted in Northern Michigan

What's more rare than an albino deer? Try a black deer.

John Roach, a realtor in Northern Michigan, captured a rare photo of a black deer on his land in Bellaire, Michigan.

"I see a lot of critters up here but I have never seen nor even heard of one of these. I was taking my trailer back to my pole barn property yesterday and so drove past the driveway in order to back in. As I looked to my left I saw 2 deer in the lane that runs to the back of the property- nothing unusual except that one was typical and one was pitch black. I had my phone on the seat and was able to get 2 good shots of them before they ran to the pines to the west. I hope that you can zoom the picture to see it up close," Roach posted on Facebook.

Steve Griffith, a wildlife bioligist with the DNR told WPBN that black deer are even harder to spot than albino deer.

"I’ve never seen one, and I have been working for the DNR for 20 years. My understanding is it's rare, I’ve seen several albino deer including at least one in the Traverse City area,” said Griffith. "So, this will be the other end of the spectrum from an albino deer. This is the first one."

We've recently had albino deer sightings in Southeast Michigan, including one an Kensington Metropark.

