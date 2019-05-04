Benefits of purchasing a Michigan Recreation Passport

Recreation passes allow access to over 100 Michigan state parks, such as the Grand Haven State Park.

Recreation Passports not only allow access to Michigan state parks, but also include other benefits, such as retail discounts.

The passes can be used to enter state parks, state forest campgrounds, boat launches and trail heads. The passes also allow access to parking for trails and free outdoor events and classes.

When a Recreation Passport is purchased at a Secretary of State branch, the purchaser can receive savings on merchandise, services and dining. Only passports purchased through the SOS are valid for the savings, as the vehicle’s registration must be shown to receive the discount.

Restaurants, tax preparation services, auto maintenance shops, sporting goods stores and other businesses across the state offer discounts. See a list of all the discounts here.

Recreation Passports can be purchased when renewing a license plate, by bringing a registration to a SOS branch to receive a replacement tab any time, at a state park or at a Department of Natural Resources customer service center.

Passports are valid until a vehicle’s registration expires.

Passports purchased at a SOS branch are $11 for an annual resident vehicle pass, $5 for an annual resident motorcycle pass, $32 for an annual non-resident pass and $9 for a daily non-resident. Passports purchased at a park are $16.

An extra $5 for a new license plate tab will be charged when purchasing a pass from the SOS when it’s not time to renew tabs.

