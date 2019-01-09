Report: 10 best places to live in Michigan for 2019

DETROIT - Another month, another list of the best places to live.

It seems the "best places to live" study is a monthly thing now for blogs and data collectors. Like, this one and this one and this one.

Most of the lists have similar results, but they're fun to look at, anyway.

This time, HomeSnacks published a report on the "10 best places to live in Michigan for 2019."

Factors include:

Median Home Values

Median Income

Population Density (Higher better)

Unemployment Rate

Commute Time

Crime

Education Levels

Health Insurance Coverage

Poverty rates

So, here's their top 10 list:

East Grand Rapids Huntington Woods Birmingham Beverly Hills Berkley Plymouth Grosse Pointe Woods Northville Farmington Grosse Pointe Farms

"East Grand Rapids is just about as close to a perfect area as you can get. Residents here are gainfully employed, and the schools are some of the best in the state. It’s safe, and residents get to enjoy the benefits of quality at home living," HomeSnacks writes about their top pick.

