Report: These are the 20 safest cities in Michigan in 2018

A new report ranks the safest Michigan cities to live in right now.
Safewise released their annual report this week, ranking the 20 safest cities in Michigan, according to violent crime and property crime.
"Kudos to the residents of Thetford Township, the safest city in Michigan. Not only does this Genesee County township boast the lowest violent crime rate among the 20 safest cities in the state but also the lowest property crime rate. Along with Michigan’s second-safest city, Raisin Township, Thetford reported no incidents of violent crime in 2016, based on the most recent FBI crime report."
To identify the 20 safest cities in Michigan, Safewise reviewed the 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system.
Here are the 20 safest cities in Michigan:
1. Thetford Township
Population: 6,696
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.19
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
2. Raisin Township
Population: 7,577
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 3.56
Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property
3. Kinross Township
Population: 7,536
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.13
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.73
Total crime: 7.69% violent, 92.31% property
4. Gaines Township
Population: 6,177
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16
Property crimes per 1,000: 4.05
Total crime: 4.00% violent, 96.00% property
5. East Grand Rapids
Population: 11,436
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.17
Property crimes per 1,000: 8.31
Total crime: 2.11% violent, 97.89% property
6. Grosse Ile Township
Population: 10,123
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.20
Property crimes per 1,000: 1.48
Total crime: 13.33% violent, 86.67% property
7. Beverly Hills
Population: 10,455
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.29
Property crimes per 1,000: 7.65
Total crime: 3.75% violent, 96.25% property
8. Oakland Township
Population: 19,659
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31
Property crimes per 1,000: 2.65
Total crime: 11.54% violent, 88.46% property
9. Huntington Woods
Population: 6,360
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31
Property crimes per 1,000: 6.76
Total crime: 4.65% violent, 95.35% property
10. Northville
Population: 6,019
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.33
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.30
Total crime: 3.57% violent, 96.43% property
11. Northville Township
Population: 28,890
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.42
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.87
Total crime: 3.50% violent, 96.50% property
12. Birmingham
Population: 21,012
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.43
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.52
Total crime: 3.72% violent, 96.28% property
13. Commerce Township
Population: 38,218
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.37
Total crime: 5.03% violent, 94.97% property
14. Bloomfield Township
Population: 42,313
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.95
Total crime: 4.75% violent, 95.25% property
15. Farmington
Population: 10,553
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.09
Total crime: 4.27% violent, 95.73% property
16. White Lake Township
Population: 31,135
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48
Property crimes per 1,000: 10.25
Total crime: 4.70% violent, 95.30% property
17. Springfield Township
Population: 14,467
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48
Property crimes per 1,000: 5.46
Total crime: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property
18. Novi
Population: 59,441
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54
Property crimes per 1,000: 11.12
Total crime: 4.84% violent, 95.16% property
19. Grosse Pointe Farms
Population: 9,188
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54
Property crimes per 1,000: 17.09
Total crime: 3.18% violent, 96.82% property
20. Plymouth
Population: 8,865
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.56
Property crimes per 1,000: 9.93
Total crime: 5.68% violent, 94.32% property
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.