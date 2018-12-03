Report: These are the 20 safest cities in Michigan in 2018

Many of today's home security systems can connect wirelessly to homeowners' tablets and smartphones, again providing a network for potential burglars to hack into.

A new report ranks the safest Michigan cities to live in right now.

Safewise released their annual report this week, ranking the 20 safest cities in Michigan, according to violent crime and property crime.

"Kudos to the residents of Thetford Township, the safest city in Michigan. Not only does this Genesee County township boast the lowest violent crime rate among the 20 safest cities in the state but also the lowest property crime rate. Along with Michigan’s second-safest city, Raisin Township, Thetford reported no incidents of violent crime in 2016, based on the most recent FBI crime report."

To identify the 20 safest cities in Michigan, Safewise reviewed the 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system.

Here are the 20 safest cities in Michigan:

1. Thetford Township

Population: 6,696

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.19

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

2. Raisin Township

Population: 7,577

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property crimes per 1,000: 3.56

Total crime: 0% violent, 100% property

3. Kinross Township

Population: 7,536

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.13

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.73

Total crime: 7.69% violent, 92.31% property

4. Gaines Township

Population: 6,177

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.16

Property crimes per 1,000: 4.05

Total crime: 4.00% violent, 96.00% property

5. East Grand Rapids

Population: 11,436

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.17

Property crimes per 1,000: 8.31

Total crime: 2.11% violent, 97.89% property

6. Grosse Ile Township

Population: 10,123

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.20

Property crimes per 1,000: 1.48

Total crime: 13.33% violent, 86.67% property

7. Beverly Hills

Population: 10,455

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.29

Property crimes per 1,000: 7.65

Total crime: 3.75% violent, 96.25% property

8. Oakland Township

Population: 19,659

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31

Property crimes per 1,000: 2.65

Total crime: 11.54% violent, 88.46% property

9. Huntington Woods

Population: 6,360

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.31

Property crimes per 1,000: 6.76

Total crime: 4.65% violent, 95.35% property

10. Northville

Population: 6,019

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.33

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.30

Total crime: 3.57% violent, 96.43% property

11. Northville Township

Population: 28,890

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.42

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.87

Total crime: 3.50% violent, 96.50% property

12. Birmingham

Population: 21,012

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.43

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.52

Total crime: 3.72% violent, 96.28% property

13. Commerce Township

Population: 38,218

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.37

Total crime: 5.03% violent, 94.97% property

14. Bloomfield Township

Population: 42,313

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.95

Total crime: 4.75% violent, 95.25% property

15. Farmington

Population: 10,553

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.47

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.09

Total crime: 4.27% violent, 95.73% property

16. White Lake Township

Population: 31,135

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property crimes per 1,000: 10.25

Total crime: 4.70% violent, 95.30% property

17. Springfield Township

Population: 14,467

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property crimes per 1,000: 5.46

Total crime: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property

18. Novi

Population: 59,441

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54

Property crimes per 1,000: 11.12

Total crime: 4.84% violent, 95.16% property

19. Grosse Pointe Farms

Population: 9,188

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.54

Property crimes per 1,000: 17.09

Total crime: 3.18% violent, 96.82% property

20. Plymouth

Population: 8,865

Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.56

Property crimes per 1,000: 9.93

Total crime: 5.68% violent, 94.32% property

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.