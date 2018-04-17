Reservation for fireworks-free camping open at 11 Michigan parks

Looking for a quieter Fourth of July camping experience?

The Michigan DNR and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency will offer Fireworks-Free Fourth of July at several Michigan state parks. Veterans, pet owners and other visitors will have the opportunity to camp farther away from traditional community firework displays July 2-6, 2018.

The DNR cannot guarantee that fireworks will not be set off near the state parks. Aerial fireworks such as Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in Michigan state parks at any time. *Smaller novelty fireworks such as fountains, sparklers and ground spinners are still allowed.

Camping reservations can be made up to six months in advance. To make a reservation, visit midnrreservations.com or call 1-800-44PARKS (1-800-447-2757).

Here are the 11 parks currently hosting fireworks-free camping:

