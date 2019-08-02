Sample hard ciders from across the Midwest at Michigan Cider Dayze Festival

ARMADA, Mich. - Taste hard ciders from across the Midwest at the Michigan Cider Dayze Festival in Armada this month.

The fifth annual fest will bring more than 50 hard cider companies, breweries and wineries to Blake's Orchard in Armada on Aug. 24 and 25.

The festival will include games, food trucks, live music, competitions and more.

Cider Dayze is put on by the Armada Lions Club. Tickets start at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Blake's is at 17985 Armada Center Rd.

