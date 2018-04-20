See Michigan's Mackinac Bridge from the International Space Station

See the Mackinac Bridge like you've never seen it before - unless you're an astronaut.

The International Space Station tweeted a few photos of places on Earth from space - including Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge.

The collection of photos also include shots of Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and the East Coast of the U.S.

Here's the photo of the Mackinac Bridge:

60 years ago: Michigan's 'mighty' Mackinac Bridge opens to traffic

It may seem like the Mackinac Bridge has always been there, connecting Michigan's two peninsulas - but in fact, just 60 years ago, the bridge was nothing more than an idea.

The "Mighty Mac" opened to traffic on November 1, 1959 after decades - yes, decades - of planning and proposals.

The suspension bridge is the world's 3rd-longest, spanning 26,372 feet from Mackinaw City to St. Ignance, Michigan. The bridge towers more than 550 feet with a 155 foot clearance below. The Mackinac Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere.

