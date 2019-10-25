Sleeping Bear Dunes finds mystery structure in image from 1974

Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is looking for some help to identify a mysterious structure found in an aerial image from 1974.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore posted on Facebook on Thursday with their find:

This is an aerial image of Platte Point from 1974. The red oval highlights a feature that is believed to be a groin or wall. Do you have any memories of a structure - or lack of structure - at this spot on Platte Point in the 1970's? If so, let us know through a private message.

Picture description: An aerial image of Platte Point from 1974 shows an old road and boat launch into the outflow of Platte River into Lake Michigan. In the photo where the river meets the lake is an unidentified structure or land mass. The two photos are identical except the first image has the unknown item inside a red oval.

