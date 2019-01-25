All About Michigan

Study: Michigan has the best drivers in America

By Ken Haddad

Michigan has the best drivers in the U.S., according to a study.

QuoteWizard.com published their list of the best and worst drivers by state in 2018. But how did they figure it out?

"We sampled incident data (with more than two million data points) from the users of our website and juxtaposed it to Federal Highway Administration fatality data."

Related: 25 safest cities in Michigan in 2019

The rankings are a sum of weighted means calculated from these incidents:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations
  • Fatalities

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for worst, meaning we're the best. 

Related: Detroit ranked as the worst big city in US for driving

"Congrats, Michigan, you’re number one! If you want a stress-free road trip, pack your bags and head to the Great Lakes State. Drivers earn the gold medal thanks to less citations, speeding, and fatalities than last year. There’s one catch – our study only accounts for insured drivers, and this state has plenty of rule breakers. Although Michigan’s insured drivers are the best in the country, one in five don't have car insurance. Oops!"

Here's the full rankings:

  1. Maine
  2. South Carolina
  3. Nebraska
  4. California
  5. North Dakota
  6. Minnesota
  7. Idaho
  8. Ohio
  9. Utah
  10. Washington
  11. Vermont
  12. Maryland
  13. Oregon
  14. Virginia
  15. Georgia
  16. Wyoming
  17. Wisconsin
  18. North Carolina
  19. New Hampshire
  20. Iowa
  21. Delaware
  22. Massachusetts
  23. Kansas
  24. New Jersey
  25. Alaska
  26. Colorado
  27. Tennessee
  28. Hawaii
  29. Connecticut
  30. Louisiana
  31. Montana
  32. Indiana
  33. New Mexico
  34. New York
  35. South Dakota
  36. Alabama
  37. Texas
  38. Pennsylvania
  39. Missouri
  40. Florida
  41. Kentucky
  42. Rhode Island
  43. West Virginia
  44. Arkansas
  45. Nevada
  46. Illinois
  47. Arizona
  48. Oklahoma
  49. Mississippi
  50. Michigan

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.