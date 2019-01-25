Study: Michigan has the best drivers in America

Michigan has the best drivers in the U.S., according to a study.

QuoteWizard.com published their list of the best and worst drivers by state in 2018. But how did they figure it out?

"We sampled incident data (with more than two million data points) from the users of our website and juxtaposed it to Federal Highway Administration fatality data."

Related: 25 safest cities in Michigan in 2019

The rankings are a sum of weighted means calculated from these incidents:

Accidents

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations

Fatalities

Michigan was ranked No. 50 for worst, meaning we're the best.

Related: Detroit ranked as the worst big city in US for driving

"Congrats, Michigan, you’re number one! If you want a stress-free road trip, pack your bags and head to the Great Lakes State. Drivers earn the gold medal thanks to less citations, speeding, and fatalities than last year. There’s one catch – our study only accounts for insured drivers, and this state has plenty of rule breakers. Although Michigan’s insured drivers are the best in the country, one in five don't have car insurance. Oops!"

Here's the full rankings:

Maine South Carolina Nebraska California North Dakota Minnesota Idaho Ohio Utah Washington Vermont Maryland Oregon Virginia Georgia Wyoming Wisconsin North Carolina New Hampshire Iowa Delaware Massachusetts Kansas New Jersey Alaska Colorado Tennessee Hawaii Connecticut Louisiana Montana Indiana New Mexico New York South Dakota Alabama Texas Pennsylvania Missouri Florida Kentucky Rhode Island West Virginia Arkansas Nevada Illinois Arizona Oklahoma Mississippi Michigan

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.