Study: Michigan ranked 42nd most patrioic state

With the Fourth of July holiday being right around the corner, WalletHub recently released it's Most Patriotic States list with Michigan rounding out at No. 42.

Sitting at No. 1 is New Hampshire and Wyoming is in the No. 2 spot.

To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Military Engagement” and “Civic Engagement.”

The personal finance website evaluated those dimensions using 13 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

Finally, the company determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order WalletHub's sample.

To view the whole list click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.