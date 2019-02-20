Study ranks Michigan among most sinful states

Michigan is apparently one of the most sinful states in America, according to a new study.

Wallethub, the credit score website that cranks out studies you never knew you needed to know about, released their last gem: a ranking of the most sinful states.

In order to determine the states that most give in to their desires, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 43 key indicators of immorality. Their data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to share of the population with gambling disorders.

The "Vice" index ranks states on the following:

Anger & Hatred

Jealousy

Excesses & Vices

Greed

Lust

Vanity

Laziness

Where did Michigan rank?

Overall, Michigan ranked as the No. 9 most sinful state, considering all categories. Here's how Michigan ranked by each index category:

No. 10 for Anger & Hatred

No. 6 for Jealousy

No. 22 for Excesses & Vices

No. 42 for Greed

No. 27 for Lust

No. 14 for Vanity

No. 15 for Laziness

The most sinful states were Nevada, Florida, California, Texas and Tennessee.

