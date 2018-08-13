The most-binged TV show in Michigan in 2018

What TV show do Michiganders binge watch the most?

Business Insider posted a list of the most binge-watched shows by state in 2018.

BI used TV Time, a social app that tracks real time fans, to create the list.

"TV Time defines a binged show as any four episodes of a same show that have been watched in a 24-hour period. The data includes shows viewers have watched since January 1, 2018. A viewer does not need to watch an entire show for it to be included in the measurement." Business Insider said.

In Michigan, the most binged show is "Friends," the hit sitcom starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

"Friends" is available to binge on Hulu and Netflix, making it very accessible.

In Kentucky, people are gobbling up "Frasier," while in Alaska, "Boy Meets World" is huge.

Hit shows like "Friends," "The Office," and "Grey's Anatomy" dominated the list. Check out the full list here.

