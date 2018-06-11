This is the most-watched Netflix show in Michigan

Apparently, Michiganders love true crime.

Data compiled by HSI shows the most popular Netflix shows in every state last year. While most of the country watched "Orange is the New Black" the most, Michigan was different.

"Confession Tapes" is the most popular Michigan Netflix show, according to the report. The show features a series of stories where confessions turned out to be false.

People in Alaska, Colorado, and Oregon were searching for Star Trek: Discovery, a show that isn’t available on Netflix in the US but is available internationally.

Related: This is Michigan's best summer lake town, according to Thrillist

American Vandal is the hot newcomer to the 2017 Netflix map. This true-crime satire was the favorite show in five states, trailing behind only Orange Is the New Black. Considering American Vandal premiered in the middle of September, it made a huge impact and gained a lot of fans in just a few months.

Notably absent from this year’s map are former hits House of Cards and The Walking Dead.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.