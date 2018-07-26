VIDEO: Father, son go 'trash fishing' on Detroit River

You've heard the saying, "One man's trash is another man's treasure," right?

Well, this father and son are taking it to the next level.

A video posted to Facebook this week shows Tom Nardone and his son Mark "trash fishing" on the Detroit River.

The Facebook page says "trash fishing" is "is a new activity for people who like the outdoors. It is sort of like fishing, but we fish for trash. It's a treasure hunt for quantity, difficulty, and for impact. The best trash fishermen make a great impact on our natural resources."

You may ask why -- why do this? "Because trash doesn't belong in our rivers and lakes. Because we are strong enough to do something about it. Because it is fun."

During their most recent trip, Tom and Mark found a bouy and some other things. Watch the video below:

