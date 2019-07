It's pretty rare to see a deer hanging out with humans. But it happened in Michigan last weekend.

Video captured by Katie Papke shows a deer enjoying the waves on the shoreline at a beach at Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

There are plenty of beachgoers around, including kids and a few adults on beach chairs, but the deer didn't mind the company.

Take a look at the video below:

