VIDEO: Stunningly beautiful fall foliage in southeastern Michigan

Sometimes you just have to take a step back, pause, and smell the roses.

Or in this case, look at the trees. Check out this stunningly beautiful fall foliage captured by Sky4 on Tuesday in Macomb County, Mich.

Greens, oranges, yellows, reds -- it's all there!

A look at gorgeous fall foliage in Macomb County, Mich. on Oct. 22, 2019 (WDIV)

Depending on the weather, some years are better than others for fall colors in southeastern Michigan. This fall is shaping up to be quite a beautiful one with days like Tuesday -- cool temperatures in the 50s with sunshine.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula usually gets all the attention for fall foliage, and for good reason. It's amazingly beautiful up there at this time. But down here in Metro Detroit, we get our fair share!

Enjoy!

