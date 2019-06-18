WalletHub dubs Traverse City No. 1 lake beach town in America

Traverse City was named the best lake beach town to live in America according to a recent study by WalletHub.

To put the cherry on top, Holland, Michigan, came in at No. 4 on the list as well.

Many Michigan lakefront cities were named in other lists as well. They were mentioned in the top 5 for lowest housing costs, highest percent for-sale waterfront homes, lowest water temperature, lowest foreclosure rate, most nightlife establishments per capita, most restaurants per capita and most coffee shops per capita.

Not only were the lake beaches covered, but ocean beaches too. Naples, Florida was named the best ocean beach town to live in.

To determine the best beach towns in America, WalletHub compared almost 200 cities by six dimensions: Affordability, Weather, Safety, Economy, Education, Health and Quality of Life. They evaluated them using 62 relevant metrics and each metric was graded on a 100 point scale. If you got a score of 100, you represented the most favorable conditions for beach town living.

To view both lists of best lake and ocean beach towns to live in click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.