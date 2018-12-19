Where to see live reindeer in Michigan this holiday season

They'll be very busy soon, but you can take a trip to see some real, live reindeer at a few places around Michigan before Christmas.

Yes, there are places to see reindeer up close -- you can even pet them at some places. We're not sure if Santa is okay with that, but we haven't been able to get in touch with him.

Here's where to see reindeer in Michigan:

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm - Clare

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is a family owned and operated business, specializing in offering trained reindeer for holiday and specialty events around Michigan. They has been in operation since 1991, visiting hundreds of businesses, schools, libraries and even private homes.

You can visit the farm and see the reindeer for yourself. It costs $5 per person over the age of one.

GG Reindeer Farm - Caledonia

GG Reindeer Farm has friendly and gentle reindeer to rent for any occasion, including birthday parties, community events and holiday exhibits.

Carousel Acres - South Lyon

This pony party and mobile petting farm features other animals, in addition to reindeer.

Reindeer Ranch - Kalamazoo

Owners, Gary & Carol Borton, started raising reindeer in 1999. Today Reindeer Ranch has several family members along with a few really good friends helping to keep the farm running. They have added farm tours to our schedule which has made Reindeer Ranch a local tourist attraction.

