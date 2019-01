DETROIT - A photographer has captured a hauntingly beautiful ice-covered pier on Lake Erie.

Noah Harrison, a Cleveland photographer, captured the majestic, icy pier which has been transformed by high waves and winds in recent weeks.

The ice formations were captured last week, but temperatures hit the mid 40s on Wednesday, so they have probably melted a bit. Take a look at some of the photos below:

