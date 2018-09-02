A look inside the Arts, Beats and Eats Festival Sunday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The annual Arts, Beats and Eats Festival is back and bigger than ever.

Crowds continue to pack the festival in downtown Royal Oak. More than 400,000 people are expected to attend. It is one of the biggest Labor Day events happening in metro Detroit this weekend. Arts, Beats and Eats is all about music, art and food.

Reporter Shawn Ley is at the festival today speaking to a few of the many food vendors who are busy cooking for the large crowds.

A food vendor at the Arts, Beats and Eats Festival speaks to Local 4 Sunday, Sept. 2.

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats will be open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

