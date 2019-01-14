Roger Penske tours show floor at Detroit auto show

DETROIT - When you come out to the North American International Auto Show this weekend you will see several IndyCars on display.

Roger Penske, an American businessman and entrepreneur involved in professional auto racing and formerly a professional auto racing driver himself spoke with Local 4 while touring the floor at the auto show.

Penske has created a half centery of success in auto racing. But last year Penske raised the bar. The center piece being his 17th Indy 500 championship.

This year Local 4 is part of a partnership with IndyCar.

"We have continuous coverage with NBC throughout the season. It is going to be amazing," Penske said.

