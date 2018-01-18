'Charity Preview' Special LIVE from Auto Show Floor

WDIV-Local 4’s “Charity Preview” takes you onto the show floor and into the middle of the excitement at the North American International Auto Show, Friday at 7 p.m. See all the movers and shakers in the auto world and all the glitz, glamour and high-fashion at this black-tie affair.

The special will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com – giving viewers in metro Detroit and around the world - their first look at one of the biggest charity events in Detroit, benefiting a wide range of children's causes.

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this one hour special, along with Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Ben Bailey and Jon Jordan. It showcases concept cars of the future and the latest reveals. Local 4 talks one-on-one to the local and international auto industry leaders who make this world-class event happen.

The Official App of the North American International Auto Show, powered by Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, is the navigation link to it all. The NAIAS app is a must-have tool for car enthusiasts heading to the Auto Show. Users have the information they need right at their fingertips and it’s free to download on Apple or Android devices by searching “WDIV Auto Show” at the app stores.

The app provides:

- Official Twitter updates from NAIAS on new products and show events

- Map of the Auto Show floor at Cobo Center

- Live stream video of vehicle unveilings on your phone

- Official news updates from ClickOnDetroit and the NAIAS

- Push notifications for reveals and breaking auto news

- Official photos and videos from the show floor

- Detroit weather forecasts and live radar

- Detroit Guide to local restaurants and businesses

- Additional automotive news and information from respected news organizations around the world

- See and share photos and videos from the show floor

- Information about the show and ticket sales

The Official NAIAS app is presented by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, WDIV-TV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com and is sponsored by Oakland University.