2018 Detroit Auto Show: What you need to know

DETROIT - The 2018 North American International Auto Show is Jan. 13-28 in Detroit.

You can watch all of the big reveals, starting Saturday night and running through Tuesday on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Here's the full schedule with dates, times and ticket information:

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

The Gallery event

When: 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Cobo Center

Tickets: Tickets are $250 each (21 and over) -- tickets available here

Wednesday, Jan. 17 and Thursday, Jan. 18

Industry Preview

When: Noon - 9 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Cobo Center

Tickets: $110 per person -- Children 12 and under will not be admitted. Tickets available here.

Friday, Jan. 19

Charity Preview

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Cobo Center

Tickets: $400 each -- tickets available here.

Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 28

Public Show

When: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. each day except Sunday, Jan. 28 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Where: Cobo Center

Tickets: Adults: $14 per person, Seniors: $7 (65 and older), Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian) -- tickets available here.

