Auto Show

2019 Detroit auto show: Here's the public show schedule

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Visitors to the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The North American International Auto Show is open to the public this week. 

The show opened Saturday and will continue through Jan. 27.

  • Daily hours are from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27.  No admittance one hour before closing.

Tickets required: 

  • Adults: $14 per person
  • Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
  • Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)

Location 

The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI. 

