2019 Detroit auto show: Here's the public show schedule

DETROIT - The North American International Auto Show is open to the public this week.
The show opened Saturday and will continue through Jan. 27.
- Daily hours are from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Early access for handicapped individuals daily at 8 a.m. The show closes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. No admittance one hour before closing.
Tickets required:
- Adults: $14 per person
- Seniors: $7 (65 and older)
- Children: $7 (7-12 years old; 6 and under free with a parent or guardian)
Location
The NAIAS is held at Cobo Center, 1 Washington Blvd., in Detroit, MI.
