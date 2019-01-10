2019 Detroit auto show: Here's what automakers are expected to debut

DETROIT, MI-JANUARY 16: The Ford exhibit is shown at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public…

DETROIT - The 2019 North American International Auto Show will kick off with media week on Jan. 14 in Detroit.

While this year's Detroit auto show is a bit limited compared to past years, automakers are still planning some big reveals. (You can watch all of these reveals on ClickOnDetroit)

Here's what we know about debuts for the 2019 Detroit auto show:

Ford

Ford is planning to debut the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

Ford already debuted the 2020 Ford Explorer ahead of the auto show. AutoWeek reports the new Mustang is expected to have 700 hp and a new engine.

Ram

Fiat Chrysler is expected to unveil a new Ram heavy duty pickup truck at the Detroit auto show.

FCA will debut the Ram 2500 and 3500, adding renewed heavy-duty capability to its pickup truck lineup, according to Trucks.com.

Toyota

Toyota will debut the 2020 Supra at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

For the first time in more than 20 years, sportscar fans will welcome back the iconic Toyota Supra.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is expected to unveil the 2020 Passat at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

Nissan

Nissan hasn't offered any details on what they plan to unveil.

GAC

Chinese automaker GAC Motor will reveal a new concept car at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

The Jan. 14 press conference will feature the world premiere of the new concept car ENTRANZE and the first appearance in North America of the brand's latest minivan GM6 and the all-new GS5 SUV.

Lexus

Lexus will premiere the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Subaru

Subaru will reveal the limited-edition STI S209 at the North American International Auto Show.

Hyundai

It's unclear what Hyundai plans to unveil at the 2019 show. Last year, the automaker unveiled a redesigned Veloster sports coupe.

Kia

Kia is set to reveal a concept SUV at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

The Telluride, a striking three-row, seven-passenger, luxury SUV concept features a modern and upright shape, muscular stance, and state-of-the-art technology to care for its occupants. Purely conceptual, the Kia Telluride is based on an existing platform and reveals the brand’s interest in potentially offering a premium SUV positioned above the current hot-selling Sorento.

INFINITI

INFINITI will unveil its new QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday.

The new concept represents INFINITI's plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence while signaling a new era for INFINITI design enabled by new technology. Infused with Japanese DNA, a refreshed form language hints at the potency and character of the brand's future electrified powertrains.

Find the latest Detroit auto show news and reveal coverage here.

Here's the full 2019 Detroit auto show reveal schedule for Jan. 14:

NACTOY, Atrium Stage 8:05 am – 8:30 am

Ford 8:40 am – 9:05 am

RAM 9:10 am – 9:35 am

Toyota 9:40 am – 10:05 am

Volkswagen 10:10 am – 10:35 am

Nissan 10:40 am – 11:05 am

Kia 11:10 am – 11:35 am

Infiniti 11:40 am – 12:05 pm

Hyundai 12:10 pm – 12:35 pm

Subaru Tecnica International 12:40 pm – 1:05 pm

Lexus 1:10 pm – 1:35 pm

GAC 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm

Michelin 2:10 pm – 2:35 pm

Magna International, Atrium Stage 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm

Roadshow by CNET Shift Awards, Atrium Stage 3:20 pm – 3:45 pm

Roadshow by CNET Keynote Speaker, Atrium Stage 3:45 pm – 4:35 pm

NAIAS 2020, Atrium Stage 4:45 pm – 4:55 pm

Automotive Hall of Fame, Atrium Stage 4:55 pm – 5:05 pm

