2019 Detroit auto show opens with return of The Gallery

DETROIT - The Gallery, the ultra-luxury automotive event that kicks off the North American International Auto Show, returned to Detroit for the 13th time, featuring nearly $10 million worth of automobiles.

The MGM Grand Detroit hosted the event Saturday, allowing attendees to get up close to cars from Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and more.

"These cars won't be on the floor in the auto show," said Ken Lingenfelter, with the Lingenfelter Collection. "This is the one time to see them here in Detroit."

The NAIAS chairman, Bill Golling, was impressed with the luxury vehicles shown and what brands are doing to attract new buyers.

"You're seeing crossovers in things that used to be traditionally just sports cars," Golling said.

All proceeds from The Gallery go to Motts Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

