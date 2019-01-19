2019 North American International Auto Show opens to public Saturday

DETROIT - There were two different scenes at the Cobo Center in Detroit Friday night for the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

Outside the center were hundreds of United Automobile Workers members, angry with General Motors' plan to close plants. Inside was the Detroit auto show's charity preview.

WATCH: Cars, fashion and glamour at 'Charity Preview' live from Detroit

The Detroit auto show is moving from the winter months to June in 2020. This year is the last year the show will be held in January.

The show officially opens to the public Saturday at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $14 for adults and $7 for children.

Watch the video above for Rod Meloni's full story.