2020 auto show in Detroit is week of June 8, will spread out across Downtown

DETROIT - The January 2019 North American International Auto Show will be the last where visitors will have to bundle up.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) now confirms the 2020 NAIAS will be held starting the week of June 8.

We've heard for quite some time now about the possible changes to the show that’s been run largely in the same fashion for the past three decades. The new NAIAS will spread out across Downtown Detroit and will particularly utilize the newly refurbished waterfront for what exhibitors like to call “experiential” exhibits.

Some of the sites expected to become part of the newly imagined auto show include Hart Plaza, the Detroit River Walk, Campus Martius, Woodward Avenue and Grand Circus Park. The DADA also intends to include historic automotive locations or state parks such as Belle Isle. The intent is to make a more user friendly auto show.

The traditional vehicle debuts will be accompanied by ride and drive opportunities for new and autonomous vehicles. The auto dealers say they will also offer off-road challenges. DADA President Doug North said “our ultimate goal is to provide an experience and opportunity for participating companies and attendees,that only Detroit can offer. “June will allow us to better showcase the automotive leadership, development and heritage our great city and region holds.”

"As we look to break out of the traditional auto show model, there is not a need to follow the normal show season,” said North. “The new direction and focus of the show will disrupt the normal cadence of traditional shows and create a new event unparalleled in the industry."

Here's a look at renderings of the 2020 show exhibits:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.