2020 Ford Explorer revealed amid rumors of alliance with Volkswagen

DETROIT - Ford made a big splash Wednesday night before the North American International Auto Show got underway by revealing the all-new Ford Explorer at Ford Field in Detroit.

The unveiling comes amid international headlines on the expected announcement of an alliance with Volkswagen.

"With the launch of the new Explorer, we're making a statement that goes beyond the vehicle itself. At Ford, we believe in the freedom of movement and the power of the outdoors," Ford executive Bill Ford Jr. said.

"We want to give customers a much better use than a Land Rover but we don't want to charge those kind of prices," he said.

As Ford made the pitch for its Explorer the headlines are all over the world, saying to expect an announcement from Ford and Volkswagen at the auto show for a global alliance.

"We're having great dialogue with them, but no news to make tonight on that," Ford said.

