4 interactive displays to see at the Detroit auto show this year

DETROIT - As the clock ticks down to the North American International Auto Show opening to the public, many people want to know what the event offers outside of cars, trucks and SUVs.

There are fun options for children at the auto show, too, including the animal kissing booth at Subaru. It offers an opportunity for children to give some love to shelter pets.

There's virtual reality baseball at Chevrolet, two things that have always gone together, along with hot dogs and apple pie.

Over at the Mahindra stand, the new Roxor off-road vehicle is being shown. It's a plastic replica, and visitors can test out computer-generated paint schemes.

With so much space available on the Cobo Center floor, there are two different ride-and-drives: the Kia Telluride three-seat SUV has a track to ride through shrubbery, and Ford has a higher-tech version that allows visitors to put on enhanced virtual reality glasses and ride through a course.

This year, visitors can take a video game spin in a Supra.

You can watch the full story in Rod Meloni's video above.

