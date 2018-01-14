All-new 2019 Ford Ranger to debut at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT - After eight years, the Ford Ranger makes a return in 2019.

Ford will reveal the midsize pickup truck Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Related: 2018 Detroit Auto Show: What you need to know

The company released some details about the truck at midnight, but more will come when the truck makes its debut at the show.

The truck has a steel-frame backbone and boasts a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission. Designed for people who want some adventure, the Ranger also has an available FX4 off-road package.

The package adds protective skid plates, upgraded tires, off-road-tuned shocks and suspension, a Terrain Management System and Trail Control.

Production will begin later this year at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

The truck will be revealed at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Watch the reveal and other reveals at the North American International Auto Show live here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.