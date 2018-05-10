Audi pulls out of 2019 NAIAS in Detroit

DETROIT - Audi will not have cars on display at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The automaker decided that it would not be exhibiting at the show in January after reviewing its product launch cycle.

Read a statement from Audi below:

Audi has had a long and successful history at NAIAS, debuting countless models that Audi customers enjoy today. For 2019, we have decided that we will not participate in NAIAS. We will continue to evaluate Auto Shows on a case by case basis relative to the timing of our product introductions and the value the show brings from a media and consumer perspective.

