Auto Show opening weekend sees nearly half a million attendees

DETROIT - Nearly half a million people attended the first weekend of the North American International Auto Show.

Sunday's attendance reached 106,473, bringing the weekend total to 218,516.

“When you have so much excitement and activities happening around the city of Detroit, including the Pistons and Red Wings games, coupled with the international buzz from Preview Week, you get a packed-house on opening weekend,” 2018 NAIAS Chairman Ryan LaFontaine said.

The NAIAS photo contest began Saturday, and all attendees are encouraged to submit their photos from their show experience.

Categories in the contest include:

Best production car

Best concept car

Most creative photo

Best detail photo

Best vehicle shot

Best selfie

Best group shot

Best boomerang

