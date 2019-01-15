Cars aren't the only stars at the Detroit auto show

DETROIT - While the automobiles are front and center at the Detroit auto show they aren't the only stars on the Cobo floor.

The flying car might happen sooner than you think. SureFly flies just like a drone and the technology is here to get people up in the air. The Federal Aviation Administration however, is working through how to regulate such devices.

An Ann Arbor company is showing off its fully autonomous delivery vehicle. It would be used to deliver things such as food or medicine directly from a vendor to your door.

The company is testing it out in a hospital, where it will deliver medicine from the pharmacy lab to the medication center.

